FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Record heat, 107 degrees expected Saturday

Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.
