TXL Sports Training of Lubbock to provide 'pro experience' Saturday

For the second year, TXL Sports Training of Lubbock will host the Pro Experience.

Five former Red Raiders and current NFL Players will return to Lubbock on Saturday, June 17, to host three Pro Experience Sessions.The sessions are at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Pete Robertson of the Washington Redskins, Jace Amaro of the Tennessee Titans, Bradley Marquez of the Los Angeles Rams, DeAndre Washington of the Oakland Raiders and Branden Jackson of the Oakland Raiders will be in attendance for the Pro Experience at TXL Sports Training of Lubbock.

They all say, it was easy for them to come back to the community that gave them so much.

“First and foremost, you always have to come back to Lubbock being a former Red Raider,” Robertson said. “I got a one-year old daughter, so hopefully tomorrow she will come out here and do something.”

“This is a great opportunity for us to get out here, and for us to engage in the community that showed us so much love while we were here,” Marquez said. “I am definitely excited, being a new father and bringing my son here for the first time to Lubbock. Which holds a special place in my heart is awesome.”

‘I think most important, we wanted to come back and provide something for the community that has done so much for us,” Washington said. “So we are looking forward to tomorrow, come on out and let’s have a good time. Now, let’s get some work in but have a good time.”

There will be a meet and greet, as well as autograph signings after each session.

You can register for the Pro Experience at: TXLSportsTraining.com.

