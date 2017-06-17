One man dead after Crosby County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 41-year-old Christopher Lee Elias of Stamford as the man who died after a crash around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crash happened while Elias was traveling north-bound on State Road 207, north of Post, after he lost control of his vehicle and overcorrected, rolling it several times. Along with Elias there were three other passengers in the vehicle, all of whom were thrown out.

John Chambers, 35 of Abilene; Jeffery Scott London, 41 of Stamford and Jerrad Chamber, 34 of Stamford were transported to University Medical Center, where their condition is still unknown. Elias was pronounced dead at the scene, and DPS is still currently investigation the crash.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.