Companies sign war is over

The bittersweet sign war between a local Wendy's and Pure Water Ice and Tea Company has ended, fortunately with no bloodshed.

This war of the words started a few weeks ago and, as passers by have noticed, has ended via a notice from Wendy's corporate office. The fun sign play, near 4th Street and Frankford Avenue, gained national attention earlier this week after KCBD NewsChannel 11 reported on the feud.

However, in the end the self-proclaimed winner was the Pure Water Ice and Tea Company as they proudly displayed on its marque, "Wendy's corporate went frosty, we win!"

Meanwhile, on the other side of the street, Wendy's relayed a more somber notice, "We're grounded."

