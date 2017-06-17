Wendy's vs. Pure Water sign war ends

The bittersweet sign war between a local Wendy's and Pure Water Ice and Tea Company has ended.

The war of the words that started a few weeks ago has ended with a notice from Wendy's corporate office. The good-natured conflict, near 4th Street and Frankford Avenue, gained national attention earlier this week after KCBD NewsChannel 11 reported on the feud.

In the end, Pure Water Ice and Tea Company was the self-proclaimed winner, with the final message, "Wendy's corporate went frosty, we win!"

On the other side of the street, Wendy's admitted, "We're grounded."

RELATED STORY: WAR OF WORDS: Sign war between Pure Water & Wendy's

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.