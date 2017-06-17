Joyland, The Haven host Dog Days of Summer

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday Joyland Amusement Park, located at 500 Canyon Lake Dr, and The Haven Animal Care Shelter will hosts its Dog Days of Summer campaign to prompt people to adopt pets.

The campaign is designated as a way to build awareness for the need of pet adoptions in the Lubbock area, and to bring the possibilities for pets to find families that will take them in.

This will also carry on for a while, as Joyland will host this event every third Saturday during the summer months. Joyland is also donating a portion of each ticket sold during the campaign to help support The Haven's mission.

The Haven, located at 4501 North Farm Road 1729 helps set up adoptions for mostly cats and dogs and is a no-kill, non-profit entity. For more information about this event or The Haven, people are asked to contact Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, co-founder.

