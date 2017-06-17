Lubbock beats record temperature; heat expected to continue thro - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock beats record temperature; heat expected to continue throughout day

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

So far, Lubbock has shattered the record high temperature of 107 degrees for the date set in 1924. 

Even at 111 degrees, we still need a couple of degrees to reach our all-time high temperature of 114 degrees set on June 27, 1994. 

We have been this hot before in recent years.  We hit 112 degrees on June 26, 2011.  As mentioned earlier, most of our extreme high temperatures in Lubbock occur around this time of the year and mid to late June has the highest number of records that are above 110 degrees during the year.

