American Cancer Society hosts Children's Roundup at Premier Cinema

As part of an annual event, the American Cancer Society hosted the Children's Round-Up as a way to celebrate suvivorship for children with cancer.

The party began at 11:30 p.m. at Premiere Cinema, located in the South Plains Mall, and was free for children with cancer, their siblings and two adults.

"I've been too busy looking at the little superheroes who are truly the superheroes," Leslie Moss, with the ACS, said. "Those are the kids fighting the battle or have won it and are the survivors and their families."

Along with the children's party, various funds raised will go towards the annual Cattle Barons Ball, another bigger fundraiser to continue gaining funds for cancer research. That event will be hosted on July 22, at the V-8 Ranch.

For more information regarding the Cattle Barons Ball people are asked to visit its website.

