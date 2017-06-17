American Cancer Society hosts Children's Roundup at Premier Cinema

Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as US rolls back some changes instituted by Obama.
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.
As part of an annual event, the American Cancer Society hosted the Children's Round-Up as a way to celebrate suvivorship for children with cancer.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
