Residents take to various places to get out of heat

Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.
Wide-open US Open: 18 players separated by 3 shots; only 8 shots separate top from bottom.
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.
John G. Avildsen, who directed underdog classics 'Rocky' and 'The Karate Kid,' has died at age 81.
