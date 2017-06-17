Residents take to various places to get out of heat

On a record setting First Alert Weather Day, many will find most Lubbockites with the air-conditioning on or sitting pool side.

The also may be enjoying a Bahama Buck’s, all in an effort to beat the record setting heat.

“It’s going to be very hot and we are ready for anything,” Mckaleigh Watson, Bahama Bucks manager, said. “We know the line will be out to the street for the majority of the afternoon for sure. We just want to get customers out quickly, and happy as soon as possible.”

Both Bahama Buck’s and Texas Water Rampage were fully staffed today, in preparation of people trying to beat the heat.

“It is hot, it’s a great way to beat the heat so come on out to the pool, and make sure you have plenty of fluids in you,” Mike Freyburger, Texas Water Rampage owner, said.

Plenty of fluids is one of the many things the Center for Disease Control recommend people should do to prevent heat related illnesses.

They also recommend people stay in an air-conditioned location as long as possible, schedule outdoor activities carefully, know when the hottest times of the day are and never leave children or pets in a car alone.

In all the high reached 112-degrees here in the Hub-City.

All the local businesses that we spoke to today say the next time the temperatures get this high, they will be there to help you beat the heat.