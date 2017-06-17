Moved to Lubbock to take place next week

Moved to Love Lubbock is taking place next week in the Hub City.

This is an opportunity for people who have a desire to serve the community to come together in a central location and learn about 27 different nonprofits who would love volunteers. This event is for groups and families.

Sarah Haro stopped by Daybreak Saturday to discuss what organizers hope to accomplish through move to love Lubbock. It will be a blood drive and food trucks on Saturday as well.

