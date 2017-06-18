Accident Investigation Team Called to N Loop 289 Incident Sunday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Accident Investigation Team Called to N Loop 289 Incident Sunday Morning

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police Department's accident investigation team is looking into an incident along North Loop 289.

One person has died along the road but an LPD officer tells KCBD no vehicles were involved. 

The 911 call came in as a hit-and-run at 300 North Loop 289, near the overpass, at 1:12 a.m.

Before 3 a.m. the AI Team was called to the location to investigate. 

The person who died has not been identified.

