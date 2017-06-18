Lubbock first responders clean up fuel spill at Lubbock Aero

Provided by Lubbock Fire Rescue

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fuel spill at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Lubbock Aero.

Multiple units including the Hazmat team worked to control and contain the spill.

The City of Lubbock streets department was called to help clean up the spill.

The last unit left the scene at approximately 6:08 a.m.