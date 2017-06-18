KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech sports. Texas Tech baseball players getting drafted and heading to the MLB.

Texas Tech football starts up the off-season, and five former Red Raiders/Current NFL players made their return to Lubbock over the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly