KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech sports. Texas Tech baseball players getting drafted and heading to the MLB.
Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Andre Ward stops Sergey Kovalev in eighth round to win light heavyweight rematch.
