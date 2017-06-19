Work begins on constructing bicycle lanes down Broadway

The City has developed a project to reconfigure Broadway with a continuous left-turn lane and bicycle lanes from University Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Starting Monday, June 19th, Barricades Unlimited will measure and pre-mark new lane lines during the day through Wednesday, June 21st. They will begin eliminating existing striping Wednesday night, June 21st and begin the new striping the next day.

This will continue until the end of the project with eliminations nightly and new striping installations the next day. The project is expected to be complete by the end of July 2017.

All traffic control will be in the form of a moving operation with Truck Mounted Attenuators (TMAs) following removal and installation trucks. No parking will be restricted and business access will remain open at all times.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in work zones.

