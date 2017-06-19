Work begins on constructing bicycle lanes down Broadway

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.
The crew and nurse Mini Wilson - a passenger on the plane - helped deliver the baby at 35,000 feet after a woman went into premature labor.
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.
