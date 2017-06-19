Authorities searching for Gaines County check forgery suspects

The Gaines County Sheriff's Department is asking for public help identifying two people wanted in connection with a check forgery case.

Authorities say these two individuals cashed forged checks at several bank locations in Midland County and one location in Denver City. The total amount of these checks was over $12,000.

These individuals may be homeless and moving around. Their last known address was at a shelter in Lubbock.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the individuals responsible for this offense

If you have any information on these subjects please call the Gaines County Sheriffs Office in Seminole at (432) 758-9871, or Gaines County Crime Stoppers at (432) 758-4025.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.