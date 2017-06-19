LPD warrant reveals details of Overton Park sexual assault

27-year-old Thomas Ponce remains behind bars on Monday, charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The arrest warrant from Lubbock police provides details from the victim statement.

The victim told police she was walking down a hallway at The Village at Overton Park, 2408 Mac Davis Lane, Tuesday night at around 10:15 p.m., after a workout at the on-site gym.

She told police that a Hispanic male walked toward her, said hello, and punched her in the left eye, causing a large laceration.

He then got behind her and said he would cut her throat if she did not cooperate.

She was forced to open her apartment door and the man pulled her inside. He wrapped a power cord around her wrists and ankles, pulled her inside her roommate's closet, and wrapped a blindfold around her eyes.

He then said they were going to have "consensual" sex and that he needed a condom.

The victim told police that the man ransacked the apartment while she was tied up, kicking in two locked doors to adjacent bedrooms.

He then came back and cut off the power cord. The victim told police that he then moved her to her bedroom, had her get on the bed and forced her to get naked, then held her at knife-point and forced her to perform a variety of sexual acts.

He then bound her with packing tape.

The victim heard him make a phone call and talk to someone about work. They both slept until the man's phone alarm went off the next morning.

The victim said she tried to gain his trust by making several trips to the kitchen. Eventually she was able to begin cooking while he slept. At that point, she was able to unlock the door and run out to an exterior door.

The man heard the door open and ran after her, but she was able to get to the apartment office and ask an employee to call police.

The man stopped at the exterior door and turned around.

The police received a call from the apartment office at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, June 14.

The victim provided a detailed description of the suspect, including details about his tattoos.

Police were able to document her injuries, including her swollen, bruised left eye with a laceration below the eyebrow.

Inside the apartment, police found a power cord, a condom, two cell phones and other evidence that cooberated the victim's story, including evidence of blood.

An LPD Detective was able to locate security video that showed a man exit the building at the same time EMS arrived on the scene.

LPD obtained search warrants for the phones inside the apartment and was able to find photographs of Thomas Ponce.

Ponce was also considered a suspect in a sexual assault that happened the previous day.

Ponce is being held on bond in excess of $500,000.

