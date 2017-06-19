City council to consider Guaranteed Maximum Price for Citizens Tower project

Lubbock City Council is moving forward with their plans to turn the old Omni Building into a new city hall.

We spoke with District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale about the next step in their plans to refurbish Citizens Tower.

"We're in the bid process right now with our construction manager and this week is kind of an exciting week because we are hoping to get, what we call our GMP or Guaranteed Maximum Price."

The Council Facilities Committee will meet with Lee Lewis Construction on Wednesday ahead of the formal council agenda item on Thursday.

"Assuming that Guaranteed Maximum Price is where we want it to be, which we are hopeful that it comes in at around $40 million, then you would probably see some construction start as soon as July."

"There is a chance that that GMP could not come within guidelines where we want it to be, and if that happens, we will pull that item and give them a little more time to work on that. A Guaranteed Maximum Price is important because that's our guaranteed maximum exposure on the project. That doesn't mean that's what the project's going to cost, that again means that is going to be our maximum price, so we'd be hopeful even to work, once we get that GMP, that we'll work to some degree below that number when the project is finished."

"All the demolition and the asbestos abatement has been completed, but other than that, you're talking about the entire refurb from the outside to the inside will begin."

"Keep in mind that that's just this piece of the building, that does not include the garage. And I think it's important to note that early estimates on the garage really look like its cost prohibitive to refurbish the garage, so we're seriously considering having to demolish the garage and build a new garage. But that would be separate from this item that we're seeing on the agenda Thursday."

"We're gonna see the initial figures on Wednesday. And then if they look good, then you'll see it on Thursday, and if we feel like they need some more time to do it right, which is not what we hope happens, we hope that we get a good number on Thursday."

"I would expect council support, they're gonna listen to recommendation from the facilities committee in the work session and vote on it in regular session."

