Snake slithers from hood as pickup travels down roadway

Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.
Democrats say they'll begin using procedural moves to slow the Senate's work to protest how Republicans are drafting their health care overhaul behind closed doors.
The City has developed a project to reconfigure Broadway with a continuous left-turn lane and bicycle lanes from University Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
