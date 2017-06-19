Snake slithers from hood as pickup travels down roadway

Snake appears from under hood as men were driving down roadway (Source: Swade Moyers)

It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Monday as they were driving to Levelland from North University, near Hillcrest Country Club. They were on Hwy 114 when a huge bull snake peeked its head from the hood of the truck.

The snake somehow slithers all the way onto the hood of the truck and hangs on.

The driver, Swade Moyers, said he is afraid of snakes. It surprised Swade and Zakary Wyatt as the wind caught the snake and threw it towards the windshield.

The snake slithered back under the hood.

Swade says the snake eventually fell out from under the hood of the truck.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.