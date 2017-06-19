Dalton DeGraffenreid is new Head Football Coach at Klondike

The Klondike Cougars have a new head football coach as Dalton DeGraffenreid comes in to take over a program that went 1-9 last season.
The Klondike Cougars have a new head football coach as Dalton DeGraffenreid comes in to take over a program that went 1-9 last season.
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.
Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.
Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech sports. Texas Tech baseball players getting drafted and heading to the MLB.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech sports. Texas Tech baseball players getting drafted and heading to the MLB.
Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.