EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: LPD arrest of sexual assault suspect Thomas Ponce

KCBD has obtained this EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of the arrest of sexual assault suspect Thomas Ponce.

Ponce was chased down and subdued by Lubbock police on Friday, June 16, after they received a tip that he was spotted near 1st Street and University Avenue.

Officers then began to search the area. Ponce was found in the 2500 block of 1st Place. He ran from officers but was caught after a short foot chase.

Ponce was wanted in two different sexual assault cases, one incident early Tuesday morning, June 13, near 4th Street and Farm Road 179, and another at The Village at Overton Park, where he is accused of sexually assaulting and holding a woman captive overnight.

The 27-year-old was described as armed and dangerous. He is now being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of more than $500,000.

