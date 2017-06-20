Multiple injuries reported in crash on 58th & Ave V

Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4:00 am, police say a white Pontiac and a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed on 58th Street near Avenue V. The Pontiac flipped on its side and the Tahoe ended up into the side of Oakwood United Methodist Church.

A power pole was also knocked down.

KCBD crews on the scene are reporting multiple people were injured. At least one female and two males were taken to the hospital.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information when it becomes available.

