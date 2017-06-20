Police: 15-year-old racing stolen SUV crashes, 6 other juveniles involved

Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigators will shut down 58th Street between Avenue U and Avenue W Wednesday to continue their investigation into an early Tuesday morning crash. That section of 58th Street is expected to be shut down from 9 a.m. to approximately noon.

Tuesday morning at 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a traffic accident with injuries near the 2200 block of 58th Street. Due to one of the occupants having serious injuries, officers with the Accident Investigation Unit were called to the scene.

Officers determined a passenger car with four juvenile occupants and a stolen SUV with three juvenile occupants were racing westbound down 58th Street. As the car attempted to turn left onto Avenue V, the SUV attempted to pass the car to the left. The SUV then collided with the driver side of the car.

The car rolled, struck a utility pole and then came to a stop in a grassy area near the Oakwood Methodist Church. The SUV continued traveling and struck the north exterior wall of the church causing damage to the building.

The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to UMC with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Four other passengers from the vehicles were taken to the hospital with moderate to minor injuries. One of the passengers in the car fled the scene before officers arrived. The driver of the stolen SUV, a 15-year-old male, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.

The SUV was reported stolen on June 18th from a home in the 2900 block of 111th Street.

This is an ongoing investigation by LPD’s Accident Investigation Unit.

