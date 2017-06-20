Police: 15-year-old racing stolen SUV crashes, 6 other juveniles involved

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.
Four family members of a man killed after ramming his car into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees are in custody.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigators will shut down 58th Street between Avenue U and Avenue W Wednesday to continue their investigation into an early Tuesday morning crash. That section of 58th Street is expected to be shut down from 9 a.m. to approximately noon.
