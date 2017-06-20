6 die in 25-vehicle pileup on I-10 in New Mexico

Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
Four family members of a man killed after ramming his car into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees are in custody.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.