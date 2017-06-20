6 die in 25-vehicle pileup on I-10 in New Mexico

Monday evening around 5:15 p.m. New Mexico State Police officers responded to a catastrophic multi-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound just outside of Lordsburg, NM.

The 25 car pile-up occurred when adverse weather conditions moved in abruptly causing a dust storm and limiting visibility in the area. The vehicles involved were commercial motor vehicles, passenger vehicles, and motorcycles.

There were six fatalities which occurred during this incident, five of which were on scene and one who succumbed to injuries after being transported to nearby medical facilities.

The deceased have been identified as:

Mr. Jose Manuel Clemente (77) of El Paso, TX.

Mrs. Maurella Clemente Munoz (38) of El Paso, TX.

Mr. Jose Elias Caraveo-Serrano (30) of Phoenix, AZ.

Mrs. Susana Carevo (29) of Phoenix, AZ.

Ms. Julissa Carevo (9 mo.) of Phoenix, AZ.

Mrs. Josefina Silva (47) of Escondido, CA.

There were numerous injuries involved. Some were treated on scene and others transported to Mimbres Memorial Hospital and the Gila Regional Medical Center.

New Mexico State Police officers have been working throughout the night to ensure additional crashes did not occur in the area. They have been working in conjunction with Arizona Department of Public Safety officers who assisted with traffic control on scene and accident reconstruction.

Given the topographical nature of the area, when high winds pass through, dust and debris pick up swiftly in the air limiting the visibility to zero, often with little to no warning. Signage on the interstate warns drivers of this possibility.

The interstate has been reopened in both directions as of this time.

This crash is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.