Police search for suspect who vandalized Grease Monkey

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police detectives are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera throwing rocks and breaking windows out of Grease Monkey near 104th and Slide Road.

It happened on June 10th around 1:30 a.m.

The business owners told police the man did not go into the business and nothing was stolen, but many windows were broken from the rocks.

The police report says the man brought the rocks in his pockets and maybe took them from a nearby church.

If anyone has information about the man in the video, please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

