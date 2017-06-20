Police search for suspect who vandalized Grease Monkey

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.
Recent events in Lubbock have people thinking about what they can do if they get caught in a dangerous situation. To answer this question, we spoke with teachers from the Texas Karate Institute, which offers valuable self defense lessons for women.
Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.
Monday evening around 5:15 p.m. New Mexico State Police officers responded to a catastrophic multi-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound just outside of Lordsburg, NM. The 25 car pile-up occurred when adverse weather conditions moved in abruptly causing a dust storm and limiting visibility in the area.
