LSO searching for suspects who cut fence to deer enclosure

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects who cut the fence to a deer enclosure around midnight on June 14.

The people who cut the fence in the 5400 block of FM 179 drove the deer from the individual enclosures, trying to release them.

Several deer were injured or killed while being released. Some were nursing fawns who are now being bottle fed.

These animals were not to be released directly into the wild.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lubbock County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at 806-775-1494.

