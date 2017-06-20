3 injured in two-vehicle crash on US 87 and CR 7500

Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.
Texas DPS is investigating a a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday on US 87 and the intersection of County Road 7500.
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects who cut the fence to a deer enclosure around midnight on June 14.
