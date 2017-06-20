3 injured in two-vehicle crash on US 87 and CR 7500

Texas DPS is investigating a a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday on US 87 and the intersection of County Road 7500.

DPS says a Buick passenger car was traveling eastbound on County Road 7500 when the driver disregarded the stop sign and pulled out in front of a Dodge pickup traveling southbound on US 87.

The driver of the Buick, 20-year-old Megan Reels of Lubbock, was transported to UMC with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, 60-year-old Betty Atkinson of Lubbock, was transported to Covenant along with a female minor that was a passenger in the Dodge pickup.

The two occupants in the Dodge pickup also had incapacitating injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation

