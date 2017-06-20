Travis Jones is new Head Football Coach at Patton Springs

Travis Jones was approved by the school board Monday night to be the new Head Football Coach at Patton Springs.

Jones is from Paducah and was a coach at Spur last year. He's excited to take over the Patton Springs football program in Afton, 70 miles outside of Lubbock.

"It's a great little school out there. A bunch of hard-working country kids that we are excited to come out there and have them work real hard. Our coaching staff out there are a great group of people. That's really what drew me in - that and the administration out there. They're getting someone that's going to put the hours in, someone that's not just dedicated to making these kids good athletes, but also turning them into great young men that are going to go out and have great college experiences and great life experiences."

Jones takes over for John Burgess, who took a job in Savoy. Patton Springs has struggled with numbers the past three seasons, having to forfeit some games because they didn't have enough healthy kids to suit up to play. However, entering 2017, Coach Jones likes what he sees.

"I think we'll have it. I think we'll have enough to get through this season. That's going to be our initial goal, going out there and keeping the kids healthy, making sure they get that experience of getting to play high school football. I think we'll have a couple people on the bench which will be a nice upgrade."

Congrats to Coach Jones on taking over the football program at Patton Springs.

