Travis Jones is new Head Football Coach at Patton Springs

This week I headed out to Lamesa to do a challenge that our youth love doing, a combination of fidget spinning and bottle flipping.
In Beep Baseball, every player is blindfolded and you try to hit a beeping ball. Then you have to run and find a beeping base before the defense can find the beeping ball.
This week I headed out to Grease Monkey for a greaseball challenge. A football was covered in grease and we had to catch and throw it.
The Klondike Cougars have a new head football coach as Dalton DeGraffenreid comes in to take over a program that went 1-9 last season.
Over the weekend in Tennessee, Sheryl Swoopes wasn't the only West Texan to enter the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
