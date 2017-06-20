Matadors face team with 17,000 losses in $2 Million TBT

Having earned enough votes, Texas Tech's alumni team, the Matadors earned a spot in TBT (The Basketball Tournament), where the winning team earns $2 million.

The Matadors feature Jaye Crockett, Ronald Ross, Alan Voskuil, John Roberson and Toddrick Gotcher.

The 64 team TBT field was unveiled Tuesday and the Matadors earned a number 8 seed in the South. They will meet 9 seed, the Washington Generals July 8th in Charlotte, North Carolina. Yes it's the same Washington Generals who have lost 17,000 games to the Harlem Globetrotters. The team has 1 win over the Globetrotters winning January 5, 1971 snapping a 2,495 game losing streak.

If the Matadors can win, they may meet the top seed in the South next, Overseas Elite. They are the 2 time defending TBT champs, pocketing $3 million dollars.

We wish the Matadors good luck in The Basketball Tournament.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.