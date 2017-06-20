Protecting yourself from vehicle theft

After an early morning traffic accident turned into a vehicle theft investigation, Lubbock residents are confronting just how common these thefts have become.

"I think a lot of people will be surprised at amount of the auto thefts that we have. We average about 25 vehicles being stolen every week," Lubbock Police Department Public Information Officer Tiffany Pelt said. "That's a little more than 100 vehicles stolen every month."

Lubbock had a total of 474 vehicles stolen from January to April of 2017.

"Of those, about 120, the victim actually knew the suspect. So, when we are talking about random vehicles being stolen, there was fewer than 400," Pelt said. "But out of those, about 36 percent of those random auto burglaries, the vehicle was unlocked."

40 percent of the stolen vehicles had the keys still in them.

Which means, it's not a good idea to leave your car running unattended, even during the summer heat.

"You might see that during the summer months as well, people trying to keep their vehicles cool. They think they can run to the story quickly, but it only takes seconds for someone to hop into the vehicle and drive off," Pelt said.

The Lubbock Police Department shared some tips, so that your car won't be the next statistic.

"The number one thing that you can do is lock your vehicles. You know criminals, they are opportunist. They look for easy targets. They will literally go down to a neighborhood and start pulling on car doors until they find one that's unlocked," Pelt said. "And unfortunately, people have a habit of leaving their keys in vehicle. We suggest not hiding them in the glove compartment or putting them in the metal box where you can stick up underneath the vehicle. We suggest not doing that as well because criminals know where to look for those things."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.