Smart Pill Bottle can help patients take their meds on time

One of the biggest challenges for health care providers today is getting patients to take the right medication and the right dose at the right time.

Adheretech is a company out to make that much easier, thanks to new technology.

Jo Stein, the founder and CEO of Adheretech, explains, "We make patented smart pill bottles that track and improve medication adherence in real time."

Weill Cornell Medical Center is one of the many partners in the Smart Pill Bottle.

Dr. Leah Burke, an infectious Disease Specialist, adds "Patients have actually changed their behavior in response to having the bottle. It's been an overall positive experience."

The pill bottles are loaded with state of the art technology to show exactly when patients take the medication, with one sensor that measures the open and close of a bottle and another sensor that measures how much is in there.

If a dose is missed, the bottles light up and chime to remind patients to take their pills.

The technology can also prompt reminder phone calls, text messages, or even alert a doctor or family member if a dose is missed.

So, what is the patient is not tech savvy?

Apparently, that doesn't matter.

The founder says most users are at least 70 years old and a third of them don't even use a cell phone. But, he says they can manage this.

