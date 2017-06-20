Smart Pill Bottle can help patients take their meds on time

Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.
Each year in America, nearly 1,300 children die from guns, with boys and blacks struck down most often, federal health officials report.
If you suffer from chronic low back pain, yoga might bring you as much relief as physical therapy, a new trial shows.
Preventable deaths spike during the summer in the United States. But, following some simple safety measures can reduce accidents, the National Safety Council says.
When it comes to stomach discomfort during exercise, forget that old adage "no pain, no gain." New research suggests that excessive strenuous exercise may lead to gut damage.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.
Once astronauts leave the Earth's protective magnetic field, their cancer risk would soar while traveling to Mars, new research indicates.
