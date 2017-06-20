TxDOT begins resurfacing S. Loop 289 frontage roads

TxDOT began resurfacing the South Loop 289 frontage roads on Tuesday evening.

TxDOT says this $7.5 million project will resurface the South Loop frontage roads and turnarounds from I-27 to just west of Slide Road. The project will also make roadway repairs to a part of the West Loop 289 main lanes at 34th Street.

Workers are starting at the University intersection, and will be working from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

TxDOT says they decided to do evening work after seeing a lot of traffic from a short patch work project they did in February on parts of the frontage roads.

"We realized that we needed to minimize the impact to traffic, so we worked with the contractor to schedule the work to be done overnight," said TxDOT Representative Dinah Ascencio.

But those traveling overnight can still expect some lane closures, detours and delays.

"We're asking for them to be patient while we begin this project to make these improvements to those intersections," Ascencio said.

Workers will start on the intersections first, then make their way to the frontage road lanes.

TxDOT says work on the frontage road (straight-away) lanes, has been scheduled as daytime work and will require various lane closures, ramp closures, turning restrictions and delays.

Lane closures are also planned during the West Loop 289 mainlane work. Drivers are advised to pay attention and slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers.

Work will take place weather permitting. Construction is anticipated to wrap-up in late September 2017.

