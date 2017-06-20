TxDOT begins resurfacing S. Loop 289 frontage roads

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.
TxDOT says this $7.5 million project will resurface the South Loop frontage roads and turnarounds from I-27 to just west of Slide Road. The project will also make roadway repairs to a part of the West Loop 289 main lanes at 34th Street.
TxDOT says this $7.5 million project will resurface the South Loop frontage roads and turnarounds from I-27 to just west of Slide Road. The project will also make roadway repairs to a part of the West Loop 289 main lanes at 34th Street.