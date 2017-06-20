Levelland prepares for return to 7 on 7 State Tournament

Levelland is getting some extra pigskin practice in as they have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament in College Station for the second year in a row.

The team practiced at Lobo Stadium Tuesday night. Levelland 7 on 7 Head Coach Mark Anthony is excited for this team to compete against the best.

"These guys have been working really hard and we've been going out to little tournaments: Seminole and we've gone to Wellington, where we qualified for State. We also went to Snyder. We want to see these guys come together and their chemistry to grow as a team and just watch them mature. You know we have a young team and we have a new coaching staff so this tournament is going to give us an opportunity to set a precedent on what we want to do going forward into August and September and October."

Levelland isn't the only area team going to the 7 on 7 State Tournament. Coronado, Estacado and Sweetwater have also qualified.

