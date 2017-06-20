Hotter temps, chance of rain as Tropical Storm Cindy moves NW - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hotter temps, chance of rain as Tropical Storm Cindy moves NW

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

As Tropical System Cindy moves northwest through the Gulf of Mexico, high pressure remains parked just to the west of West Texas.

That means hot conditions for the western half of Texas and increasing rain chances for east and southeast Texas by Thursday and Friday.

Daytime highs will be close to 100 in Lubbock. 98 degrees was the official high, and Wednesday those highs may edge to the century mark. The chances are much better that both Thursday and Friday will move to 100 degrees or higher for a large part of the South Plains. At the same time, rain chances will increase with heavy rain possible as far west at Dallas/Fort Worth  by Thursday.

Depending on the track of Cindy, the storm will either keep us hot through Friday or bring cooler temps and increasing rain chances by late Friday and into the weekend. Either way, there will be cooler temps by Saturday and Sunday with a chance of storms for most of the South Plains.

For Wednesday and Thursday, keep the water handy and find some air conditioning and/or shade if your outside for long periods of time.

