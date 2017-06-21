Pay it Forward: 06/21/2017

It's time for another edition of Pay it Forward! This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union headed to Taco Villa to pay it forward to people looking to get a bite to eat. We gave out gift cards to unsuspecting customers, so they could enjoy a lunch on us, and hopefully pay it forward to someone else in the future. It's just another way KCBD and WesTex are giving back to the Lubbock community that gives so much to us!
If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, just visit kcbd.com/pif.
