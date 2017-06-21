Jeremy McFerrin to coach Monterey hoops

Sources tell KCBD Sports that Jeremy McFerrin is leaving Trinity Christian to become the boys basketball coach at Monterey.
Levelland is getting some extra pigskin practice in as they have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament in College Station for the second year in a row.
The Matadors will be facing a team with 17,000 losses in the TBT...
Travis Jones was approved by the school board Monday night to be the new Head Football Coach at Patton Springs.
This week I headed out to Lamesa to do a challenge that our youth love doing, a combination of fidget spinning and bottle flipping.
