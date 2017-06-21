Jeremy McFerrin to coach Monterey hoops

Sources tell KCBD Sports that Jeremy McFerrin is leaving Trinity Christian to become the boys basketball coach at Monterey.

McFerrin coached the Trinity Christian Lions to their first TAPPS State Title since 1999 this past season. The Lions went 36-6 and won 28 straight.

McFerrin now jumps into Class 5A of UIL to lead the Monterey Plainsmen.

