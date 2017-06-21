Some residents evacuated after gas leak near 19th and MLK

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.
