Some residents evacuated after gas leak near 19th and MLK

Lubbock Fire Rescue teams are on the scene of a gas leak from a two-inch pipe near the intersection of 18th and MLK.

Four homes, 19 residents, who live downwind from the gas leak have been evacuated. The evacuated residents are being picked up by City Bus at East 19th Street where it turns into Spruce Ave.

Drivers in the area are asked to slow down in the area or avoid the area if possible.

Crews are checking the area near the funeral home and Sonic for gas fumes.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.