Levelland Police warn residents of home security scam

Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
The South Plains Food Bank received an anonymous donation of 50,000 pounds of potatoes in affiliation with the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints and other community partners.
The South Plains Food Bank received an anonymous donation of 50,000 pounds of potatoes in affiliation with the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints and other community partners.
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.