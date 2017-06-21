South Plains Food Bank receives anonymous donation of 50,000 lbs. of potatoes

The South Plains Food Bank received an anonymous donation of 50,000 pounds of potatoes in affiliation with the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints and other community partners.

The food bank officials will have up to 350 volunteers to help re-bag the potatoes for individual distribution on Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the J.T. and Margaret Talkington Distribution Center at 5605 MLK Blvd. in Lubbock.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.