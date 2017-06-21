Hockley County Sheriff searching for Joel Lee Escobar

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in trying to locate Joel Lee Escobar.

The search for Escobar is part of HCSO's Warrant Wednesday, a weekly call-out for the public to assist in locating people with warrants out for their arrests. Escobar currently has an active felony warrant for Injury to Child/ Elderly/ Disabled person.

He is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair, standing at 5'7 and weighs around 140 lbs.

People with any information related to Escobar's whereabouts are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 806-894-3126 or any local law enforcement agency.

