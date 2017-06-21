City to host Code Administration field exercise

The City of Lubbock's Code Administration Department will be hosting a field exercise in the Wheelock and Monterey neighborhoods from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

This exercise is a way to help city officials identify violations relating to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds and rubbish, substandard housing and zoning violations. Code inspectors will also speak to the public about city ordinances, citing violations and possibly abating violations during the exercise.

An office will be set up at 3017 39th St. at the Memorial Baptist Church parking for those with questions.

The solid waste department will also provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for people to dispose of unwanted items such as furniture, appliances and/ or tree branches.

