Plane crashes at Ellington Airport in Houston

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed during take-off at approximately 9:30 a.m. today, and the pilot was able to safely eject.

The plane was part of a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing, stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston. The pilot is currently being evaluated at a local medical facility.

The aircraft was conducting a training flight under the direction of the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

