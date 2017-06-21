Plane crashes at Ellington Airport in Houston

Posted: Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:08 PM EDT 2017-06-21 19:08:44 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:31 PM EDT 2017-06-21 21:31:19 GMT Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that sparked unrest in a predominantly black neighborhood where it happened last summer. Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that sparked unrest in a predominantly black neighborhood where it happened last summer. Posted: Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:29 AM EDT 2017-06-21 14:29:10 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:31 PM EDT 2017-06-21 21:31:16 GMT
The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is set to testify at a House intelligence committee hearing as the panel presses ahead with its investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
Posted: Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:48 AM EDT 2017-06-21 07:48:59 GMT
Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.
