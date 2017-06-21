Layne Sheets named new Coronado boys basketball coach

The Coronado Mustangs have promoted Layne Sheets to be the new boys’ basketball coach.

He replaces Randy Dean who retired after 16 seasons at the school. Sheets has been an assistant the past 3 seasons and he’s excited to take over the program.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for me and one I’m very excited about," Sheets said. "I’m very grateful the LISD administration and Coronado administration have given me this opportunity. I’m looking forward to it.”

Sheets has also been an assistant at Estacado High School and the head coach at Morton. He says he gained invaluable experience under Dean.

“I was able to see how he was so successful here. Learning from him and seeing exactly how he’s done it the last 3 years," Sheets said. "I’m grateful to learn from him.

The 31-year-old Sheets is from Muleshoe and he now is the new head boys basketball coach at Coronado. You can watch my Facebook live with Coach Sheets here:

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.