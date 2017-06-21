Traffic delayed on Slaton Hwy. after truck loses load of "cow gu - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Traffic delayed on Slaton Hwy. after truck loses load of "cow guts"

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Photo courtesy: Mike Cholo) (Photo courtesy: Mike Cholo)
(Photo Source: Erma Torres) (Photo Source: Erma Torres)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A semi carrying "cow guts" spilled its load on Slaton Highway around 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Lubbock Truck Sales.

The spill happened around 4 p.m., according to employees with Lubbock Truck Sales.

There is no word on how the spill happened.

KCBD is following the situation and will update you as information becomes available.

