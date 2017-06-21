Brandon Gilbert is new Boys Basketball Head Coach at Trinity Christian

Brandon Gilbert has been promoted to be the new boys' basketball coach at Trinity Christian.

Jeremy McFerrin has stepped down to take the boys head basketball coaching job at Monterey.

Gilbert has been an assistant the last two years, including last season's 36-6 TAPPS State Title run. It was the Lions First State Title since 1999. Gilbert was on that Trinity Christian team as a player.

He's thrilled to coach his alma mater.

"It's exciting to be part of a program I love. I bleed red and blue and I'm excited to be at this place. It's a cool opportunity for me."

Congrats to Coach Gilbert. You can watch my Facebook Live Interview with him here: https://www.facebook.com/petechristykcbd/videos/1081824285281529/

