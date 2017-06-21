Brandon Gilbert is new Boys Basketball Head Coach at Trinity Christian

The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
For the Texas Tech Rodeo team, the season started with hiring the youngest head coach in program history.
Lubbock Christian announces its next head girls' basketball coach, Matt Moore, from Dallas, Texas. Coach Moore was born in Midland, and is excited to return to West Texas and be a part of the great tradition of Lady Eagles basketball. “Lubbock Christian has an outstanding reputation within the state, not just for excellence on the court, but for the quality and character of its students,” Moore said.
The best of the best area baseball players will be in town Saturday as the Greater West Texas Baseball Coaches Association hold their annual all-star games at Lubbock Christian University's Hays Field.
