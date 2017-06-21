West Carlisle to host town hall meeting discussing state of services

The West Carlisle Fire/EMS will be hosting a town hall meeting on Friday to discuss what they are considering a threat to its services.

A flyer promoting the meeting states that a change within University Medical Center's EMS policy will force workers at that station to lose their jobs. The paid staffers who currently work there will replaced by volunteer workers, according to the flyer.

Therefore, people within that station are calling a meeting to get elected officials around the county to help save the station.

In a statement provided to KCBD NewsChannel 11, UMC writes officials have spent near $349,500 in 2016 to provide funding for the station. They also say the station has asked for additional funding from UMC.

"UMC is exploring options to ensure the provision of high quality care in a fiscally responsible way, though UMC believes the city of Lubbock has provided an excellent model for consideration by establishing response time standards, clinical performance measures and many other key performance indicators all designed to easily demonstrate the value of the EMS system," UMC wrote in an official statement. "As we consider this request for additional funding our desire is to ensure the highest quality care in the most cost effective way, regardless of the model chosen. We look forward to meeting with all county EMS groups."

