Another HOT day, possible storms tonight

Another hot day for the south plains on Thursday. High pressure and sunny afternoon skies will allow the temps to climb to near and above 100 degrees across the south plains.

However, Thursday's heat will come to an end on Friday as a strong cold front moves into the region and brings highs down to the upper 80s to low 90s. That front will lead to daytime highs in the 70s and 80s over the weekend.

Along with the big cool down showers and storms will be possible along the front on Friday and then linger in the West Texas area both Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of rain will continue into early next week, along with below normal temps.

Storms that develop over the weekend will have the potential to produce some rainfall amounts of 1-2" over portions of the south plains. Any impact from Tropical Storm will be minimal as it stays well to our east and will be moving to the northeast.

