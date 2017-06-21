Another HOT day, possible storms tonight

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.
Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.
Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.
More than 50 single-engine airplanes will make a pit-stop at the Plainview/Hale County Airport between today and tomorrow, as Plainview is one of the stops for the 41st Annual Air Race Classic.
More than 50 single-engine airplanes will make a pit-stop at the Plainview/Hale County Airport between today and tomorrow, as Plainview is one of the stops for the 41st Annual Air Race Classic.
His exit comes after major investors reportedly pressured him to resign Tuesday.
His exit comes after major investors reportedly pressured him to resign Tuesday.