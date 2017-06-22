2017 Honor Flight Telethon - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2017 Honor Flight Telethon

By Kembra Gerner, Digital Marketing Manager
The veterans on the South Plains Honor Flight each year have made a sacrifice that will never be forgotten. Now, you can be a part of their next adventure.

Join us for the 2017 Honor Flight telethon, Thursday June 29th on KCBD NewsChannel 11. Brought to you by Plains Capital Bank.

