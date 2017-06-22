Man recovering from deadly Mojave rattlesnake bite near Klondike

The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.
A new survey by the Pew Research Center shows Americans have grown more divided over gun issues.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.
A Lubbock restaurant has reopened after it was forced to close down while it cleaned up after its latest health inspection. Inspectors found more than a dozen violations, including cockroach activity and temperature violations.
