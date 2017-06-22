Lubbock man pleads not guilty to enticing minors into prostituti - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man pleads not guilty to enticing minors into prostitution

Tarvinn Djuan Williams, 29 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Tarvinn Djuan Williams, 29 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man accused of enticing three underage girls into prostitution pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

The indictment claims that 29-year-old Tarvinn Djuan Williams impersonated a woman on Facebook to entice three different girls into prostitution. He's also accused of enticing a 17-year-old girl into producing and sharing a pornographic photo of herself.

Williams was arrested on April 27 and indicted by a grand jury on May 17, charged with three counts of enticing a minor into prostitution and one count of production of child pornography.

He will face trial on Aug. 14.

