Food for Thought: 6/22

A Lubbock restaurant has reopened after it was forced to close down while it cleaned up after its latest health inspection. Inspectors found more than a dozen violations, including cockroach activity and temperature violations.

Cinco de Mayo at 1636 13th had 17 violations. They were forced to shut down for 24 hours but have since reopened.

Beans and raw beef were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Raw beef was not date marked.

Chilis were held past their date mark.

Sanitizer solution was too strong.

Clean utensils were in dirty containers.

There was no check valve on the mop sink, and the hose was laying in the flood plane.

There was no certified food manager.

Employees were not food handler certified.

There were no consumer advisories posted.

There were no hand washing signs in the kitchen.

There was no thermometer in a prep cooler.

Duct tape was used to repair a sprayer on the sink.

Sticker residue was on several containers.

The inspector noticed cockroach activity. There was no licensed pest control.

Food items were on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

Wet containers were stacked on top of each other.

Ceiling tiles were dirty.

Health inspectors re-inspected the facility the following day and everything had been corrected.

Lone Star Oyster Bar at 5116 58th had 15 violations.

The ambient temperature of the walk-in cooler was 50 degrees. Multiple items above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees were thrown out.

Fish was thawing in the sink without running water.

Beans were not at least 135 degrees.

A bowl of potatoes was on top of lettuce.

The microwave and can opener were dirty.

The three compartment sink was leaking.

The date marks on prepared food exceeded seven days.

Lids and containers were cracked or broken.

Glue boards were full of insects.

Employee's drinks did not have lids.

Wiping cloths were on cutting boards.

The fans in the walk-in cooler were dusty.

There was grease buildup on the floors and walls under the vent hood.

Multiple areas of the kitchen were dirty.

The inspector notes, due to the nature and the number of violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.

According to the report most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.

